Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $103.60 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.01323050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00508147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,927,471 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

