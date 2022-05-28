Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $72,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth $395,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAR stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

