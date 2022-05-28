CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $40,710.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 1,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,609.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

