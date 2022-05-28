Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

