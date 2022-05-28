CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target Lowered to 90.00 at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $89.80.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.70 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

