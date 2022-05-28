Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $68.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

FUN traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 552,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

