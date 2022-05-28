Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDR. Raymond James lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

