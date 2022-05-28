Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CLLS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
