Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLLS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

