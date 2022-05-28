Celo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.91 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $575.28 million and approximately $38.91 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

