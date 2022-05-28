CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CEMEX by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,984,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 817,510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,797,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

