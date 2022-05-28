Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.72.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Centene by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 207,643 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.