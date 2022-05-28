Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 25,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.54.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.