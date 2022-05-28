Centric Swap Market Cap Reaches $286,066.18 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $286,066.18 and approximately $332,932.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.02218670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00507640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

