Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.67 ($1.48).

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,399.17). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($65,652.41). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $598,520.

LON:CNA traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.24 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 32,317,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150,230. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

