Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.67 ($1.48).
Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,399.17). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($65,652.41). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $598,520.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
