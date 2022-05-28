Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.63 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)
Further Reading
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.