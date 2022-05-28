Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SQZ opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.