Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SQZ opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

