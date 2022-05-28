ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $49,618.17 and approximately $332.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $708.35 or 0.02449408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008780 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.