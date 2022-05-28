Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.49. The company had a trading volume of 229,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

