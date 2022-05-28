Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.18 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

