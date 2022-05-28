Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

CHW stock opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a quick ratio of 35.32 and a current ratio of 37.37. The stock has a market cap of C$235.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.13. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.7739123 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,848,519.68. Also, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,525. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $353,101.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.