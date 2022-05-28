Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 11,799 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVX stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

