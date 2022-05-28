Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Purchases 5,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 579,498 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

