Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Purchases 5,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.10.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
