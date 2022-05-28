Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.42 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

