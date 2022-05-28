Chrono.tech One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,446.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $36,446.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.29 or 0.00101385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.89 or 1.00059146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

