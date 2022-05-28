Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $204.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,812,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

