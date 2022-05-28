Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.01 billion. Cigna reported sales of $43.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $177.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.09 billion to $179.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.57 billion to $188.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

CI stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $272.40. 1,248,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.81. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp raised its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

