Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CTRN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

