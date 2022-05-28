Citigroup Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $99.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $118.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.96.

ZM opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

