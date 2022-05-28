Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,421 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

NYSE:C traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 19,509,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

