Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 3,575,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,773. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.