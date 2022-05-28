ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Agenus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $436.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

