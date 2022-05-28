ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,293,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.