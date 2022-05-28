ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

FATE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

