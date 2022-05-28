ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Glaukos by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

