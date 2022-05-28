ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 132,799 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

