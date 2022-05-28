ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Lantronix worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 7,801.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 152,430 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,386 shares of company stock worth $75,537. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

