ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of VSE worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.45.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.