ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of VSE worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.50 million, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
