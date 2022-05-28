ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 707.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

