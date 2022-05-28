Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $647.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $666.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.