Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

