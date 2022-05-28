Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

