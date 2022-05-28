Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2,969.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.