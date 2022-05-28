Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in May

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 6,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.