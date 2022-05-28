CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLHI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,496. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)
