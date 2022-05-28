CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,906,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $227.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

