Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent stock opened at $269.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.61. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coherent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

