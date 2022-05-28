CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.05.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

