Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. 863,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

