Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Lowered to CHF 120

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 148 to CHF 120 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $10.85 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

