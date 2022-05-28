Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,139. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.